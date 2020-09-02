India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8m as country reopens
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Sep 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 05:03 PM BdST
India's novel coronavirus infections rose to almost 3.8 million on Wednesday, as states continued to relax rules on movement despite the surge in cases.
The country reported 78,357 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to federal health data, taking total infections to 3,769,523. Some 66,333 people have died.
India's total cases lag only the United States and Brazil, which it will overtake in days based on current trends.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown in March when the country was reporting fewer than 100 daily cases, winning praise from some experts for early action but warnings from others the restrictions had been imposed too soon.
India's economy shrank by nearly a quarter in April-June, data showed on Monday, much more than forecast and placing increasing pressure on policymakers to kick-start growth, despite the high number of new cases.
The chief minister of Goa, a popular tourist destination that has recently relaxed quarantine rules to attract visitors, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the virus.
"Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Pramod Sawant, a member of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said in a tweet.
Authorities in the capital New Delhi are due to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the reopening of the city's metro, despite fresh cases there sitting at a two-month high.
- India secures its east after clashes with China
- Kashmir moderates feel betrayed by India
- Indian IT minister accuses Facebook of bias
- ‘Everyone could be a carrier’
- India says its troops hold hilltops along China border
- India leads global rise in new weekly virus cases
- India's economy shrinks 24% in June quarter
- Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- DCC admits relocating stray dogs is not a solution as rights activists seethe in anger
- Order to seize properties of Prothom Alo's Anisul Hoque, 5 others over student's death
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $39bn for first time
- Blast kills three at Patenga-based Incontrade container depot
- India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border
- Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the pandemic in rural India
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries
- Google improves, expands its AI-enabled flood alerts for Bangladesh, India
- Malaysia to bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia, Philippines