Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies

A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.

"His demise is passing of an era," the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

[It’s a developing story. Check back for update]

