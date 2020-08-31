Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president's office said.
A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.
"His demise is passing of an era," the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.
Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalised since.
"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.
In a condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”
Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020
