India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases

  Reuters

Published: 30 Aug 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 01:04 PM BdST

India’s single day tally of 78,761 coronavirus infections on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic began.

It surpassed a July 16 figure of 77,299 cases in the United States, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

The world’s second most populous nation is the third worst affected globally after the United States and Brazil, but its daily tallies have exceeded those of the other two countries for almost two weeks.

