India reports record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Aug 2020 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 12:53 PM BdST
India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.
India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.
Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.
