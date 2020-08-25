India reports more than 60,000 coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day

India reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day on Tuesday, as infections moved beyond cities and spread further into smaller towns.

India reported 60,975 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3.17 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. Deaths rose by 848, taking the total number to 58,390.