India reports more than 60,000 coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 11:39 AM BdST
India reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day on Tuesday, as infections moved beyond cities and spread further into smaller towns.
India reported 60,975 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3.17 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. Deaths rose by 848, taking the total number to 58,390.
More stories
- India building collapse: over 60 survivors pulled
- 99 feared trapped in India building collapse
- Sonia Gandhi offers to resign as Congress president
- Record jump in India virus cases
- India COVID-19 cases near 3mn
- Myanmar puts Rakhine capital under virus lockdown
- India virus cases approach 3 million
- Indian flood victims take to social media
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong
- Bangladesh plans to open antigen tests for COVID-19
- Former BAEC chairman Dilip Kumar Saha dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh to lift Rohingya internet ban as anniversary nears
- Internet explodes as thousands ask why questions about ACC case are ignored
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Bangladesh counts 2,485 new virus cases, death toll nears 4,000
- Daughter of NZ mosque victim tells gunman: consider 'beauty of diversity' while in prison