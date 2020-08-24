At least 90 feared trapped in building collapse south of Mumbai
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2020 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 11:07 PM BdST
At least 90 people were feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building which collapsed south of India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, according to police in Maharashtra state.
The building, which comprised around 47 flats, caved in on Monday evening, a police statement said.
Authorities said 28 people were pulled out by rescue teams amid heavy monsoon rains and local residents had joined the operation at the disaster site in Mahad, an industrial town about 200 km (125 miles) south of Mumbai.
The number of dead is yet to be ascertained.
Local TV channels showed footage of the debris with locals and police trying to salvage the trapped people. The TV footage also showed at least one ambulance leaving the area as people surrounding it made frantic phone calls.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured the local administration of all possible support for speedy rescue and relief work, his office said on Twitter.
- Sonia Gandhi offers to resign as Congress president
- Record jump in India virus cases
- India COVID-19 cases near 3mn
- Myanmar puts Rakhine capital under virus lockdown
- India virus cases approach 3 million
- Indian flood victims take to social media
- India logs record daily jump of 69,652 virus cases
- Hundreds of police killings in India, but no mass protests
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Bayern edge PSG 1-0 to claim Champions League
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip is accused of documenting bribes as his wife’s wealth
- Padma Bridge workers asked not to share its photos, info on social media
- Neymar finally grows up
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- Bangladesh parliamentary committee questions India FS Shringla’s ‘unofficial’ visit
- Bangladesh plans to open antigen tests for COVID-19
- Bangladesh govt reminds employees not to speak to media without permission