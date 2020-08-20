Millions likely infected by coronavirus in New Delhi, survey finds
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Aug 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 10:02 PM BdST
Almost 30% of the population in India's capital of New Delhi likely have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a serological survey of 15,000 people conducted by the local government, a figure that indicates infection numbers are much higher than those recorded.
The survey, which tested a sample of the population for the presence of antibodies, was done in the national capital territory in the first week of August, its health minister Satyendra Jain told a news conference on Thursday.
"We found that 29.1% of the population of Delhi had antibodies, which means that they were infected and have been cured," Jain said.
Delhi has a population of 20 million and has recorded a total of 140,767 cases of COVID-19, out of India's total of 2.84 million.
The findings of the survey are in line with what other cities like Mumbai and Pune have discovered, that a significant number of their people have been infected.
India reported a record daily jump of 69,652 coronavirus infections on Thursday, data from the federal health ministry showed. Deaths rose by 977 to a total of 53,866.
India is the worst-hit country in Asia and globally third only behind the United States and Brazil in number of cases.
- India logs record daily jump of 69,652 virus cases
- Hundreds of police killings in India, but no mass protests
- Bangladesh to get priority access to vaccine: Shringla
- India virus cases surge to 2.8m
- Indian businesses hire slavery survivors to offset virus
- Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris
- Millions in India face eviction
- India’s Amit Shah back in hospital
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh ready to trial COVID-19 vaccine from India
- Bangladesh finalises primary school reopening plan
- Gmail hit by massive outage worldwide
- Bangladesh receives record $1.98bn foreign loans in June amid pandemic
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Bangladesh names virologist Tahmina Shirin as director of disease control agency IEDCR
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- A security guard’s meeting with Biden went viral. On Tuesday, she helped nominate him
- Iran says it detained a UAE ship and its crew on Monday: state TV