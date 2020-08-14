Home > Neighbours

India appoints Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Aug 2020 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 10:16 AM BdST

India has appointed Vikram Kumar Doraiswami as the country’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh, one of New Delhi’s “closest allies”.

Doraiswami, presently additional secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

Doraiswami replaces Riva Ganguly Das, who will take over as secretary (East) at India’s external affairs ministry.

