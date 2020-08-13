Home > Neighbours

India's coronavirus cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record

Published: 13 Aug 2020 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 11:54 AM BdST

India reported another record daily rise in novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000.

Infections grew by 66,999 on Thursday from a day earlier to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India's health ministry said.

The country, with the world's biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.

