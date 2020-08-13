India's coronavirus cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2020 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 11:54 AM BdST
India reported another record daily rise in novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000.
Infections grew by 66,999 on Thursday from a day earlier to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India's health ministry said.
The country, with the world's biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.
More stories
- Pandemic pushes Indian hospital to brink
- No human pyramids in Mumbai's 'Lord Krishna' festival
- India considers resettling young Kashmiri militants
- Indian villagers tire of virus rules
- 3 die in India over reported Facebook post
- In India, lockdown threatens cut-down of child marriage
- Modi urges leaders to ramp up testing
- Facebook hasn't shared 'evidence' of Myanmar crime: UN
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Bangladesh in no hurry to trial Sinovac's virus vaccine
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Bangladesh counts 2,995 daily virus cases, death toll tops 3,500
- Last-gasp PSG beat Atalanta to reach Champions League semis
- AL's Quader wants COVID-19 briefings to be held twice a week