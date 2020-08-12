Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post: police
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 12:30 PM BdST
Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
The violent protests saw thousands taking to the streets late on Tuesday, local news reports said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
