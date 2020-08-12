Home > Neighbours

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post: police

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Aug 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 12:30 PM BdST

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The violent protests saw thousands taking to the streets late on Tuesday, local news reports said.

