Seven die in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility in India
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2020 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 12:18 PM BdST
At least seven people died after a massive fire broke out at a hotel that was being used as a COVID-19 facility in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state early on Sunday, police said.
"Several people who were trapped and injured have been rescued and moved to a government hospital. Fire is under control but rescue and fire-fighting operations are still underway," said Lakshmi, a constable at the police control room.
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh".
"Centre assures all possible support to the state government. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.
Last week, eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire that broke out in the intensive care ward of a private hospital in India's western city of Ahmedabad.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the hotel fire, ANI reported.
"The incident took place around 5 am Around 22 patients are being treated in the hospital. We are evacuating the entire building," Mohammad Imtiaz, Krishna's district collector, was quoted as saying by ANI.
- I don't want to fly again: survivor
- India jet crash: flight data, cockpit recorders recovered
- India plane crash death toll hits 18
- Plane splits into 2 during crash-landing in India
- India seizes 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate
- Mumbai puts female figures on traffic signals
- India virus cases surge past 2 million
- Sri Lanka president, brother tighten grip
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Terrorists open fire during cricket match in Pakistan
- ‘I don't want to fly again’: Surviving India's worst crash in 10 years
- Messi helps Barca sink Napoli to reach last eight
- Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite
- Bangladesh reports 2,611 new virus cases, deaths rise by 32
- DMP transfers six top officers of Mirpur, Pallabi after police station blast
- Hasina wrote to Trump to get Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury back: Momen
- Family to apply for extension of Khaleda’s suspended prison sentence
- Seven dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Mymensingh