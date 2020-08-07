Home > Neighbours

Air India Express plane from Dubai splits into two during crash-landing in Kerala

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Aug 2020 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 10:08 PM BdST

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board from Dubai has skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode, the local media have reported.

The plane did not catch fire and rescue operations were underway after the accident amid heavy rainfall about 7:40pm local time on Friday, the NDTV said, citing authorities.

Reuters reported citing a police official that at least two people were feared dead and 35 were injured in the crash.

Early images from the site showed the aircraft broken in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

NDTV said the pilot has died.

