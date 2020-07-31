India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2020 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 03:37 PM BdST
India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing.
Infections jumped by 55,078 in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 779 to 35,747, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website.
The ministry also said it aimed to raise the country's capacity to 1 million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term, from a record 600,000 on Friday.
The federal government this week announced the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, and removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods.
More stories
- India logs daily record 55,078 virus cases
- India police patrol Ram Mandir site
- India virus cases top 50,000 for first time
- Floods, virus hobble two Indian states
- Indian state hunts for plasma for virus patients
- India records 49,000 virus cases
- Scandal, infighting erupt within India’s Congress party
- India hits record high in daily cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Eid cattle traders in Dhaka stare at 'disaster'
- No one will be allowed to ‘play games’ with Dhaka, Mayor Taposh says
- ACC prosecutes bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi on charges of ‘illegal wealth’
- American accused of blasphemy is killed in Pakistan courtroom
- Five dead after bus ploughs into car in Sylhet
- Reliance, JERA secure $642m in loans for Bangladesh power project
- Malaysia's ruling coalition stumbles as key ally quits political pact
- Trump raises possibility of delaying the election, but that power rests in Congress
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Pandemic forced customers to shop online. Now, complaints are piling up