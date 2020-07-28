Floods, coronavirus hobble two of India's poorest states
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 04:40 PM BdST
Floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in two of India's poorest states have displaced or affected 8 million people and killed 111 since May, authorities said on Tuesday, at a time when coronavirus cases have swelled there.
The Brahmaputra river in the northeastern state of Assam is flowing above the "danger level" in many places, while heavy rains that began this week in Bihar in the east will last until Wednesday, officials say.
Since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, Assam has received 15% more rainfall than a 50-year average and Bihar 47% more, according to the country's weather department.
The floods in Assam, where at least nine one-horned rhinos have drowned in an inundated national park, have so far affected 5.7 million people, more than 45,000 of whom are still sheltered in makeshift relief centres.
In Bihar, floods have stranded more than 2.4 million people, with around 12,800 staying in government shelters, complicating efforts by officials to enforce social distancing measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.
It has so far reported more than 41,000 infections, with 255 deaths from the COVID-19 disease, straining health resources in the state.
"The number of COVID patients in Bihar is higher than expected," Naveen Chandra Prasad, the state's director-in-chief of public health, told Reuters. "Floods and COVID are a combined problem for us."
Assam, meanwhile, is preparing for a peak in coronavirus infections in mid-September. It has so far reported more than 33,500 cases, with 86 deaths.
- Indian state hunts for plasma for virus patients
- India records 49,000 virus cases
- Scandal, infighting erupt within India’s Congress party
- India hits record high in daily cases
- India cancels historic Hindu pilgrimage
- Indian state makes returning migrants pay for quarantine
- Virus cases surge among factory workers in India
- Floods kill scores in Assam
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to fund construction of Buddhist monastery in Nepal
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
- Bangladesh receives 10 locomotives from India
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive Mahbubul Chisty for Tk 20m loan
- Shajahan’s daughter, barred from flying to London, says her COVID-19 test report was ‘wrong’
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Schoolgirls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- Second COVID-19 wave forces new travel curbs around the globe