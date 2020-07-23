India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129

India also reported 1,129 deaths for Wednesday, taking the death toll to 29,861. India has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

More than 15.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

616,276 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.