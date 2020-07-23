Home > Neighbours

India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 11:34 AM BdST

India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.

India also reported 1,129 deaths for Wednesday, taking the death toll to 29,861. India has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

More than 15.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

616,276 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.