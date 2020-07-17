India's Cadila to end late-stage trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine in March
Published: 17 Jul 2020
India's Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful, Chairman Pankaj Patel told Reuters.
Cadila's vaccine candidate, dubbed ZyCov-D, is one of dozens being developed around the world to fight the coronavirus.
