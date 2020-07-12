India to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2020 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 06:14 PM BdST
India has decided to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as the country’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh, one of New Delhi’s “closest allies”.
Doraiswami will replace Riva Ganguly Das, who is likely to take over as secretary (East) at India’s external affairs ministry when Vijai Thakur Singh retires from the same post in September, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.
Doraiswami is the additional secretary in charge of international organisations and summits at India’s foreign ministry.
The Modi government also decided to appoint Rudrendra Tandon as the new envoy to Afghanistan. Tandon replaces Vinay Kumar who has “performed admirably” with the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan after striking a deal with Taliban insurgents, according to the report.
