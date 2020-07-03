8 policemen shot dead during anticrime raid in India’s Uttar Pradesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2020 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2020 11:25 AM BdST
Eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh were shot dead early Friday at a village in Kanpur where they had gone to arrest a criminal wanted for murder. The policemen arrived to indiscriminate firing from all sides by the criminal and his associates, NDTV reports.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Divendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed in Dikru village, which is 150 km from state capital Lucknow.
Teams from three police stations had gone to the village in search of a politically-connected, wanted gangster - Vikas Dubey - charged in 60 criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting. A raid was planned in his village after he was accused in a fresh attempted murder case.
“The intention was to arrest him. There was an ambush. The firing by criminals was from three sides and it was totally planned," said Dinesh Kumar, Kanpur's police chief.
Vikas Dubey and other men had put up road blocks on the routes that lead to the village, according to UP Director General of Police HC Awasthi.
A bulldozer blocking the road indicated an organised ambush.
Once the cops removed the blocks and managed to get to the village, they were fired at from rooftops by shooters who were ready for them.
Visuals from a nearby hospital showed ambulances bringing in wounded policemen. A road taken by the policemen when they were attacked was splattered with blood.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked for a report on the incident amid questions about lack of proper planning by the police teams who went after Vikas Dubey.
The UP police chief has been directed to take strict action against criminals, said a statement from the Chief Minister's office.
Vikas Dubey has a long history of crime, including an alleged role in the 2001 murder of a BJP politician who was chased and shot dead inside a police station; he was acquitted in that case.
- Indian child labour victims struggle for compensation
- Other deaths spike in virus-hit India
- Myanmar jade mine collapse kills 162
- India's daily virus cases close to 20,000
- Six die in India boiler blast
- Modi warns of virus 'negligence'
- Indian vaccine candidate gets human trials nod
- Delhi faces a ‘swarmageddon’ of locusts
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Myanmar jade mine collapse kills at least 162
- Bangladesh moves to shut production at all state-owned jute mills
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 153,000; another 38 die
- Government to lift age limit for technical diploma courses
- 1,500 have died with COVID-19 symptoms in Bangladesh: report
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- State Minister of Water Resources Zahid Faruk contracts coronavirus