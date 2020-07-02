Jade mine collapse in Myanmar kills over 100
>> By Saw Nang and Richard C Paddock, The New York Times
Published: 02 Jul 2020 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 01:47 PM BdST
At least 113 miners were killed on Thursday and scores remained missing in northern Myanmar after a huge pile of muddy waste at a jade mine collapsed into an open pit, triggering a deadly wave, an official said.
The disaster occurred after a heavy rainstorm in Hpakant township in Kachin State, where miners labour in notoriously hazardous conditions to produce jade worth billions of dollars.
The death toll, which is expected to rise, was confirmed by U Tin Soe, the region’s minister of Parliament.
The pile of mine waste known as tailings was more than 250 feet high when it collapsed into an open-pit mine where a lake had formed from recent rains, unleashing a tsunami. The wave overtook many of the miners, who drowned in the muddy water.
Video footage of the collapse showed the wave rising dozens of feet high as the green water swept from one end of the mine to the other. Photos from the site showed the bodies of more than 30 miners laid out in rows on the rocky ground as dozens of men stood by.
“At least 200 will be killed from this,” said U Kyaw Min, administrator for Wai Khar District. “We’re working on the rescue and picking up dead bodies.”
He said the continuing rainfall was hampering the search-and-rescue effort.
“We can’t go deeper to rescue, so we have to pick up the floating dead bodies,” he added. “It’s also difficult to send the patients to hospital because the roads are muddy because of the rain.”
Mine collapses are a frequent occurrence in the jade mining region of Kachin State. More than 50 died in a tailings collapse last year, and dozens were swept away the year before. At least 120 were buried in 2015 after the collapse of a mound of tailings.
- India's daily virus cases close to 20,000
- Six die in India boiler blast
- Modi warns of virus 'negligence'
- Indian vaccine candidate gets human trials nod
- Delhi faces a ‘swarmageddon’ of locusts
- Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed
- India debates skin-tone bias
- India's virus cases cross 500,000
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Quota system in BCS jobs comes to an end
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- US FDA comes out with guidance for COVID-19 vaccine approval
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- Oxford University has seen 'right sort of immune response' in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial: scientist
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal travels to London for treatment
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Government to lift age limit for technical diploma courses
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral