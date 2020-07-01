Second fatal NLC India boiler blast in 2 months kills at least six
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2020 03:58 PM BdST
A boiler blast on Wednesday at lignite miner and electricity generator NLC India's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state killed at least six people, a company official and local police said, the second deadly boiler explosion in two months.
"Six people died on the spot," said S Latha, the inspector at a local police station in Neyveli, adding that the incident in May killed five and injured three.
The incident occurred at unit V of power plant II, a company official said, adding that the unit was under shutdown when the mishap happened. The accident in May occurred in unit VI.
"It was supposed to start operating only on Thursday. Actual cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and is being investigated," the official said.
The explosion injured 17 people, sixteen of whom have been sent to a private hospital in the state capital of Chennai for treatment, while the other person is being treated at a local hospital in Neyveli, a company official said.
"Pained to hear about the blast in Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu," India's coal minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet on Wednesday.
More than three people die and over 46 are injured each day in industrial accidents in India, government data for the three years ending 2016 show.
The state of Tamil Nadu, where the NLC India plant is located, is the third worst state in the country to be a worker, the data showed, and is preceded by other top industrial states Maharashtra and Gujarat.
- India's daily virus cases close to 20,000
- Modi warns of virus 'negligence'
- Indian vaccine candidate gets human trials nod
- Delhi faces a ‘swarmageddon’ of locusts
- Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed
- India debates skin-tone bias
- India's virus cases cross 500,000
- Scores killed in lightning, storms in India
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- Bangladesh health minister faces criticism, calls for sacking over coronavirus crisis handling
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Indian Oil, Beximco sign LPG joint venture deal
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka