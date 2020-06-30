India's daily coronavirus cases at about 20,000 as some cities extend lockdowns
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2020 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 07:40 PM BdST
Several Indian cities prepared to extend their lockdowns to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as daily cases in the country remained close to 20,000.
India reported 18,522 new cases over the previous 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, down slightly from Sunday's record of 19,906.
With more than 550,000 total infections, India lags only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases.
More than 16,000 people have died in India - a low figure when compared with countries with similar numbers of cases - though experts fear its hospitals will be unable to cope with a steep rise in cases.
India on Wednesday enters what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called "Unlock 2.0", with many curbs on movement relaxed, though schools, cinemas, gyms and bars will remain shut.
But some states have imposed their own lockdowns in cities where there have been significant outbreaks.
The northeastern state of Assam, where authorities are struggling with the impact of floods that forced more than a million people from their homes, ordered a stringent two-week lockdown in the main city of Guwahati to tackle the coronavirus.
"We are witnessing a spike in local infections," the state's health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, told Reuters.
"There have been about 175 positive cases reported on Monday only in Guwahati, which is a matter of serious concern."
The southern state of Tamil Nadu extended a strict lockdown for its capital Chennai - known as 'India's Detroit' for its large car making industry - by five days. It also announced a closure of meat shops due to what officials said were large crowds gathering there.
"It is a ridiculous move since meat is essential, along with vegetables and medicines," said Prasanna Kumar, 30, a city IT employee.
- Indian vaccine candidate gets human trials nod
- Delhi faces a ‘swarmageddon’ of locusts
- Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed
- India debates skin-tone bias
- India's virus cases cross 500,000
- Scores killed in lightning, storms in India
- Delhi readies vast quarantine centre
- China amassed troops along border: India
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
- EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries, Bangladesh excluded
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister