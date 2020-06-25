Boycott of Chinese goods may not be feasible, Indian exporters say
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2020 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 04:33 PM BdST
A boycott of goods from China may not be feasible as India is dependent on such imports, although New Delhi should try to cut its dependence on them, India's top export promotion grouping said on Thursday.
As calls have grown in India for Chinese products to be shunned after a border clash between the neighbours killed 20 Indian soldiers, customs officials at the key port of Chennai have held shipments originating from China for extra checks.
"We extend our support to the government to make India self-reliant in the face of the recent tiff with China, but we should also keep in mind that we depend on China for a lot of key raw materials," said Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
The government should ask Indians to stop buying Chinese items that are also made by Indian companies, but a ban or boycott of all Chinese products would hurt Indian manufacturers, Saraf told reporters.
Greater scrutiny of shipments from China at the southern port of Chennai, one of India's biggest, handling cargo ranging from automobiles and auto components to fertiliser and petroleum products, could disrupt supply chains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about promoting domestic manufacturing and protecting small firms. Last month Modi launched "Atmanirbhar Bharat", a campaign for a self-reliant India, in addition to his "Make in India" programme.
"Our companies import a lot of raw materials that are critical for making the goods that we export," said Ajay Sahai, director general of FIEO.
"We should avoid a knee-jerk reaction."
Two-way trade was worth $88 billion in the fiscal year to March 2019, with a deficit of $53.5 billion in China’s favour, India's widest with any country.
The most recent data shows India's trade deficit with China was $46.8 billion between April 2019 and February 2020.
- Delhi's illegal colonies await makeover
- Pakistan accuses India of funding militants
- India calls in army as virus cases surge
- China-India border clash fuels contrasting responses
- India reports record virus cases
- Indian, Chinese commanders hold parley on border
- China likely lost 40 soldiers in border clash: India
- 8 hospitals in 15 hours
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Gucci says fashion shows should never be the same
- ‘I deserve an apology from them’: Dr Ferdous Khandker rebuts propaganda about his political ties
- Mayor Atiqul launches bike-sharing service JoBike in Dhaka's Gulshan
- PM to get government job age limit review proposal amid virus crisis
- Trump family to ask court to stop publication of tell-all by president’s niece
- Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla
- Kuwait sends Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam to prison on charges of human trafficking, money laundering
- Coronavirus casts shadow on Padma Bridge construction on time