India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 05:47 PM BdST
India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.
At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.
Cases are expected to keep rising as state governments ease restrictions in place since lockdown was first imposed in late March.
New Delhi, the sprawling capital of more than 20 million people, also recorded its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, with more than 3,900 cases. Local government data showed that of the roughly 13,400 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in the city, around 6,200 were occupied.
The federal home ministry said the city would have around 20,000 additional beds available by next week at temporary facilities run by army doctors and nurses.
These include a 10,000 bed facility hosted at a religious centre and railway coaches turned into wards.
"Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi," Home Minister Amit Shah said.
The city government estimates it will have 550,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of July, and will require 150,000 beds by then.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a new federal government order to take every positive patient to an assessment centre as opposed to evaluating them at home was stretching already limited resources.
"Our ambulance system, our medical system is under pressure now. Today, we are having to take patients in buses," Sisodia said, adding that he had written to the federal home ministry. "This (rule) is creating chaos in New Delhi."
- China-India border clash fuels contrasting responses
- India reports record virus cases
- Indian, Chinese commanders hold parley on border
- China likely lost 40 soldiers in border clash: India
- 8 hospitals in 15 hours
- Virus fuels racism against India's northeasterners
- There was no border intrusion: Modi
- Will India side with the West against China?
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh locks down seven more red zones to curb coronavirus
- JKG Chief Executive Ariful, four others arrested over COVID-19 testing scandal
- COVID-19 patients pass through Dhaka airport undetected. Many point to flawed screening
- Pig trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Outrage as Play Pen School blocks students from online classes over unpaid fees
- Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
- EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders, citing failures on virus
- Government waiting for right time to hold HSC exams, says Minister Dipu Moni
- Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar contracts COVID-19