Nepal to deport foreign tourists for joining coronavirus protest
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2020 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 01:48 AM BdST
Nepal will deport five foreign tourists and ban them from entering the Himalayan nation for two years after they joined protests against the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.
Police arrested three Chinese nationals and one each from the United States, Australia and Norway during a street protest on Saturday in the capital Kathmandu.
The demonstrators demanded better quarantine facilities, and more testing and transparency in the purchasing of medical supplies to fight COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The director general of Nepal's Department of Immigration, Ramesh Kumar KC, said the Chinese and US tourists were fined 10,000 Nepali rupees ($82.75) each. The Australian was fined double that because he was also taking pictures of the protests.
"All five will be banned for two years from entering Nepal and deported to their respective countries after international flights resume," he told Reuters. Nepal has suspended all flights until July 5 as part of its coronavirus lockdown.
He said the Norwegian woman, who is married to a Nepali, will have to pay a 5,000-rupee fine but can remain in the country.
Another immigration official, Ram Chandra Tiwari, said the foreigners had been penalized for misusing their tourist visa and indulging in political activities like the demonstration.
Nepal imposed a lockdown in March after detecting its second case of coronavirus infection. The numbers have since increased to 6,211 infections and 19 fatalities.
The government, which has been widely criticised for allegedly not doing enough to control the outbreak, says it is committed to increasing the number of tests and improving quarantine facilities.
- Taxi driver turns hearse driver in India
- India’s surge in virus cases third fastest
- India suspends release of headline retail inflation data
- Hundreds protest against Nepal's virus response
- India records biggest daily jump in virus cases
- India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing virus cash
- Virus-hit Mumbai braces for monsoon diseases
- Myanmar journalists work from shadows
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh agency opens probe into bank accounts of Naem Nizam, Peer Habibur Rahman
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6
- Bangladeshi in Singapore for non-COVID treatment tests coronavirus-positive
- Putin says US is in ‘deep internal crisis’
- COVID-19 upended lives in Dhaka. Now comes dengue with rain
- Bangladesh extends contracts of 6 ambassadors amid coronavirus outbreak