India’s surge in virus cases third fastest globally

Published: 15 Jun 2020 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 10:43 AM BdST

With 11,220 new COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths registered on Sunday, the total number of infections and the death toll in India reached 3,32,777 and 9,521 respectively, according to data collated by The Hindu.

The recovery rate was nearly 51%. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested on Sunday was 1,51,432, up from 1,43,737 on Saturday. Maharashtra led the tally with 3,390 new cases and 120 deaths. Delhi registered 2,224 cases and 56 deaths.

India now ranks third, behind Brazil and the US in the daily increase in COVID-19 cases (7-day rolling average) across the world.

In the number of deaths registered every day, India ranks fourth below Brazil, the US and Mexico. It again ranks fourth in terms of total number of cases behind the US (with nearly 2.1 million), Brazil (8,50,514) and Russia (5,28,267) and ninth in total fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker.

While India's infection rate in terms of cases per million people was much lower, the country has conducted fewer tests per million (3,000) than others with the most infections, according to data maintained by the website Our World in Data.

The comparable testing rates for the US, Russia and the UK are 70,000, 99,870 and 55,860 respectively. Brazil’s testing data was not available.

