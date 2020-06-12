Home > Neighbours

India's coronavirus cases reach over 297,000, fourth worst hit nation

Published: 12 Jun 2020 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 12:00 PM BdST

India on Friday reported a total of 297,535 coronavirus infections, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country in the world.

The number of infections increased by 10,956 on Friday from the previous day, and the death toll reached 8,498, India’s ministry of health and family welfare said.

