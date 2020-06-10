Tiny Singapore replaces US as India's top market for engineering exports
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 03:57 PM BdST
Singapore replaced the United States as India’s biggest overseas market for engineering parts in April, with exports rising 95% to $553 million from a year earlier, a trade body said on Wednesday, as statistics are upended by coronavirus lockdowns.
India’s overall engineering exports, comprising industrial machinery and auto parts, constitute nearly a quarter of total goods exports, contracting in April and May due to the coronavirus and weak global demand, traders said.
“Singapore has replaced the US as the number one destination for Indian engineering exports,” said Ravi Sehgal, chairman of the India’a Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC).
Engineering exports to China were up 19% year on year to $173 million, he said.
However, total engineering exports were down 63.9% in April to $2.31 billion from $6.4 billion, the EEPC said. In April, for which latest data is available, engineering exports to the United States declined 75% to $222 million.
India is due to release monthly trade data for May next week and is widely expected to report another fall in exports.
Singapore imports electrical machinery, components, aircraft and ship parts and non-ferrous metal from India, the trade body said, adding there was a more than five-fold rise in exports of non-ferrous metal to Singapore in April from a year earlier.
Over the last few years, Singapore has emerged among the top 10 destinations for Indian engineering exporters, with exports of more than $80 billion in 2018/19.
- Mumbai surpasses Wuhan in virus cases
- India govt leaders row over hospital beds
- India reopens amid rise in virus cases
- India plans to hike edible oil import taxes
- Delhi reserves hospital beds for residents
- India virus tally overtakes Italy
- India’s lockdown reveals rampant child labour
- BIMSTEC vows to fight COVID-19
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- WHO backpedals on claim asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is rare
- Army to help Dhaka city authorities enforce Rajabazar lockdown
- Bangladesh criticises Malaysia, says fleeing Rohingya are Myanmar’s responsibility
- Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts
- BGMEA says 299 out of 4m have COVID-19. Bangladesh workers doubt data
- Bangladesh reports 45 new virus deaths; daily cases top 3,000 for first time
- Barishal doctor, twice denied hospital admission, dies with COVID-19 symptoms
- Fauci warns that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 1,000; record surge in daily cases