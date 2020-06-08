Delhi reserves hospital beds for residents as virus cases surge
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2020 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 10:50 AM BdST
The city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital, as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to surge.
India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 246,628 cases, with 6,929 deaths. The case numbers now lag only the United States, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom and Spain.
New Delhi city alone has registered more than 10% of total cases, making it the third worst-affected part of the country after the western state of Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, and southern Tamil Nadu state.
"Delhi is in big trouble . . . corona cases are rising rapidly," state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video message on Twitter, where he announced that private and city government-run hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents.
"If we open Delhi hospitals for patients from all over, where will Delhi residents go when they get infected with coronavirus?"
Typically about 60-70% of patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi are people traveling from other states to get treatment as the city's hospitals, among the best in the country.
A Delhi government coronavirus mobile app showed the city of more than 20 million people had 8,049 COVID-19 beds, but more than half were already occupied. Of the 60 hospitals, 11 had no beds available, the app showed on Sunday.
The Delhi city government has issued an order saying hospitals must admit every patient from the city with coronavirus symptoms, following complaints from some people on social media that people were being refused treatment.
Although cases are still rising, India is easing its lockdown rules. From Monday, Delhi and several other Indian cities will open malls, restaurants and religious places with strict social distancing rules.
The nationwide lockdown has hit businesses, but the government says it helped slow the spread of the virus.
- India virus tally overtakes Italy
- India’s lockdown reveals rampant child labour
- BIMSTEC vows to fight COVID-19
- India set to reopen temples, malls
- India's top bureaucrats hit by virus
- Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone
- Film star, top chef help stranded Indian migrants
- Mumbai streets deserted as it braces for cyclone
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743
- COVID-19: Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing flown to Dhaka
- Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations
- Another nonbank financial institution gets licence
- Govt plans to place virus 'hotspots' under lockdown amid pandemic
- icddr,b clarifies director's statement in Economist report on COVID-19
- Government plans to lock Dhaka’s Wari, Rajabazar down to limit coronavirus spread
- Government sues Awami League leader over ‘forgery’ in KN95 mask import
- After hardliners, Bangladesh’s first human milk bank hits COVID-19 hurdle