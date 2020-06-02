Landslides leave 20 dead, 9 injured in south Assam

Nine others are battling for their lives in different hospitals, the Times of India reports.

Among the fatalities, six died in Kaliganj area of Karimganj district that borders Bangladesh, five of whom were from the same family, after being buried along with their house by the landslide, according to district officials.

The second landslide occurred at Kolapur village under Joypur police station in Cachar district where seven people, including three women, were buried under their house early on Tuesday morning.

Seven others, including six members of a family, were killed in the other landslide that took place at Bhtatbazar village in Hailakandi district. Four among the dead were children, according to the Times of India.

Rescue operations were underway when another erosion was reported at Fulertal Cachar under the Lakhipur revenue circle. Residents were subsequently evacuated and moved to a safer place by the authorities.