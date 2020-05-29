Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India
>> Reuters
Published: 29 May 2020 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 06:28 PM BdST
A troop of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday.
The attack occurred this week when a laboratory technician was walking in the campus of a state-run medical college in Meerut, 460 km (285 miles) north of Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh state.
"Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment ... we had to take their blood samples again," said Dr SK Garg, a top official at the college.
Authorities said they were not clear if the monkeys had spilled the blood samples, but people living near the leafy campus feared further spread of the virus if the monkeys carried the samples into residential areas.
Garg said it was not clear if the monkeys could contract the coronavirus if they came into contact with infected blood.
"No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection," Garg told Reuters.
The virus is believed to have jumped from animals into people in a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
India has had 165,799 cases of the coronavirus and 4,706 deaths.
Monkeys have been increasingly straying into human settlements in India and causing disturbances, even attacking people. Environmentalists say the destruction of natural habitat is the main reason the animals move into urban areas in search of food.
- Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India
- India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter
- Google faces antitrust case in India
- 'I was determined'
- India virus cases rise as millions return home
- More patients than beds in Mumbai
- India looks to store cheap oil in US
- Myanmar submits first report on Rohingyas to UN court
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Libya's Tripoli government says 26 Bangladeshi migrants killed in revenge attack
- Bangladesh set to step into coronavirus new normal with a lot at stake
- Bangladesh reports 2,523 new virus cases, a daily record; deaths hit 582
- Bangladesh to resume domestic flights on Jun 1, international flights stay suspended
- Police complaint lodged in India against Bangladesh singer Noble
- Pamela Anderson’s Garden of Eden
- Bangladesh to recruit another 2,000 doctors, 3,000 health workers to fight coronavirus
- Banking hours will return to normal from Sunday amid virus outbreak
- GSK aims for 1bn doses of booster as COVID-19 vaccine race heats up
- Four staffers at State Minister Shahriar’s home contract coronavirus