Myanmar updates top UN court on measures to protect Rohingya minority
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST
Myanmar has filed a first report with the UN's highest court on its adherence to measures imposed in January to protect the Muslim minority Rohingya, the court said on Monday.
The Gambia filed a suit against Myanmar accusing it of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. A panel of 17 judges unanimously supported imposing so-called provisional measures on Myanmar to protect any evidence of crimes and prevent acts of violence.
Judges instructed Myanmar to update them every six months until a final ruling in the case.
Details of the report were not immediately released by the court.
More stories
- Amphan wipes $13bn off India
- Girl bikes injured dad across India
- India plans scrutiny of new portfolio investors
- Pakistan aircraft with 100 on board crashes
- Modi offers help to cyclone-hit Kolkata
- India reports biggest 24-hour rise in virus cases
- Amphan kills 72 in India
- Rescued Indian workers get rare payout
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mockbul Hossain, ex-Dhaka MP and Awami League leader, dies from COVID-19
- AK Azad says he has recovered from COVID-19
- Tycoon Saiful Alam's mother, son contract COVID-19
- First signs if a COVID-19 vaccine works possible in autumn: GAVI
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Hasina calls for efforts to help the poor as Bangladesh gears up for Eid in pandemic
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Fazle Kabir to continue as Bangladesh Bank governor as govt is bending rules
- Millions in Bangladesh pray for healing of COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh reports 28 new virus deaths, a daily record, as cases surge by 1,532