India raises alert for West Bengal, Odisha as Cyclone Amphan intensifies
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 11:03 AM BdST
The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh cyclone alert for West Bengal and north Odisha as an extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hurtles towards its coastline.
Amphan, only the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after 1999, is expected to make landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Bangladesh's Hatia Island on May 20.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Indian Met Office said the super cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph over a six-hour period.
It was centred at 5:30 am (local time) over the west-central Bay of Bengal about 520km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
But the cyclone is very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, according to meteorologists.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also issued danger signals for its maritime ports and began preparing for evacuations in the coastal districts.
The Met Office advised Mongla and Payra ports to keep hoisting Danger Signal No. 7 while Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports were issued Danger Signal No. 6.
Coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, and Chattogram will be under the danger signals.
Bangladesh has readied 12,078 cyclone shelters and the evacuation is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The shelter homes will be able to keep 5,190,144 people under safe roofs when the cyclone sweeps over the coastlines.
All preparations are being taken “following the health safety guidelines” amid the coronavirus outbreak, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman told an online press briefing on Monday.
