Clowns visit Indian shelters, briefly giving stranded migrants a laugh
>> Reuters
Published: 15 May 2020 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2020 06:12 PM BdST
Two sisters dressed up as clowns are visiting shelters packed with Indian migrants, trying to bring a moment of levity to poor families stranded in cities where they can no longer afford rent or food.
Millions of workers have fled large towns and cities after losing their jobs due to India's nationwide lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Many others have stayed put, unable to return to their native villages as trains and buses have largely ground to a halt.
"If staying at home we can be so unhappy or so sad and stressed, then their level of stress (must) be very high," said Sheetal Agarwal, a medical clown and counsellor who has been visiting shelters in the capital New Delhi.
"I don't think I am very scared catching the infection, I am more scared of: 'What if I am not able to make them laugh?'."
On a recent afternoon, that fear was unfounded.
Agarwal, a 34-year-old sociologist by training, and her sister Khushboo, an activist, weaved their way between mats set out in a makeshift shelter at a New Delhi sports complex housing some 650 people.
Wearing red clown noses, bright wigs and baggy trousers, they delighted children by squeezing their noses, playing with a hula hoop and dancing to a popular Bollywood song.
Parents, many of them wearing masks, were also amused.
"For a brief time, my mind is feeling a little bit free, it is getting diverted and I am not thinking about my problems," said Susheela Kumari, who comes from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
She used to iron clothes, but work has stopped since the lockdown and she is stranded at the shelter with her family.
Under lockdown since late March, India has reported more than 81,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its 1.3 billion population, with over 2,600 deaths.
- Coronavirus engulfs India’s ‘maximum city’
- India to provide free food grains to migrant workers
- Health groups ask India to rescind remdesivir patents
- India to widen use of virus tracing app
- India road crashes kill 14 migrants
- Pakistan battles crop-devouring locusts
- Malaysia detains hundreds of migrants
- Indian labour laws face post-lockdown challenge
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- National Professor Anisuzzaman dies at 83
- Bangladesh detects coronavirus cases in Rohingya refugee camp
- Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties
- Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
- ‘Fear of death can’t stop life’, Hasina says as Bangladesh loosens lockdown
- Prof Anisuzzaman had COVID-19, son says as test result comes after death
- Bangladesh virus caseload tops 20,000 after record daily spike, body count hits 298
- Rise in coronavirus cases will not cause great harm to Bangladesh: health minister
- Coronavirus volunteers to bury National Professor Anisuzzaman at Azimpur Graveyard
- Novartis CEO says any new coronavirus vaccine will take two years