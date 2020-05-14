14 migrant workers killed in separate road accidents in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 02:21 PM BdST
As many as eight labourers have been killed and over 54 injured after a truck they were travelling in was hit by a speeding bus in India’s Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.
The incident was reported hours after six migrant workers were run over by a bus on a highway in Uttar Pradesh.
In the fatal incident in Madhya Pradesh, the truck travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh with around 70 labourers was hit by a speeding bus on a bypass road in Guna around 3 am, according to police.
The bus was travelling from Guna to Ahmedabad, the police said, adding that only a driver and a cleaner were travelling in it.
In the other incident at Uttar Pradesh, six migrant workers were run over by a state government bus on a highway in the Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday night. The workers had been walking to their hometown in Bihar from Punjab amid the coronavirus lockdown, police said.
The bus was empty and the driver has been arrested, they added.
