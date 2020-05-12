India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2020 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 11:04 PM BdST
India’s Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.
Gilead has been in talks to expand global supply of the drug, after receiving the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorisation for remdesivir in treating COVID-19 patients.
Under the agreement, Jubilant also gets rights to manufacture the drug and scale up production.
Gilead said earlier this month it was negotiating long-term licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries and that it would provide technology to aid the production.
With no approved treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, interest in remdesivir has been growing around the world.
Gilead said the drug has improved outcomes for people suffering from the respiratory disease and has provided data suggesting it works better when given in the early stages of infection.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug
- India looks to ease lockdown even as coronavirus infections jump
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- 'No man's land': Delhi's urban villages face uncertain future
- Indian start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch
- India issues guidelines for post-lockdown factory restarts after fatal gas leak
- Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak
- As India reopens, deadly accidents break out
- No warning, no escape as deadly gas swept through an Indian village
- Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown
Most Read
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Fauci to warn US of ‘needless suffering and death’
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- BSMMU rubbishes report its vice-chancellor contracted coronavirus
- This Afghan general fought the Taliban for years. Now he has joined them
- Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second coronavirus wave
- Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs