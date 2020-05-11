Home > Neighbours

India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

Published: 11 May 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 02:33 PM BdST

India has recorded the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 4,213 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 67,152 cases so far, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

The death toll from the disease in India has soared to 2,206, with 97 people dying in the same period, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The recovery rate stood at 31.14 per cent on Monday, a significant improvement over 26.59 per cent registered last Sunday.

It comes just days before the third phase of nationwide lockdown ends on May 17 as the country begins taking steps towards easing the coronavirus lockdown with limited passenger train service set to start from Tuesday.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in 10 states and union territories in 24 hours as the recovery rate increased to over 30 per cent,  news agency PTI reported, quoting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"It is heartening to note that in 10 states and Union Territories, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry," the minister said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on Monday afternoon to discuss the shutdown, local media report. The meeting will be the fifth since the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus started on March 25. States are likely to discuss the economy hit hard by the pandemic.

