India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 02:33 PM BdST
India has recorded the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 4,213 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 67,152 cases so far, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.
The death toll from the disease in India has soared to 2,206, with 97 people dying in the same period, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The recovery rate stood at 31.14 per cent on Monday, a significant improvement over 26.59 per cent registered last Sunday.
It comes just days before the third phase of nationwide lockdown ends on May 17 as the country begins taking steps towards easing the coronavirus lockdown with limited passenger train service set to start from Tuesday.
No new coronavirus cases were reported in 10 states and union territories in 24 hours as the recovery rate increased to over 30 per cent, news agency PTI reported, quoting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
"It is heartening to note that in 10 states and Union Territories, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry," the minister said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on Monday afternoon to discuss the shutdown, local media report. The meeting will be the fifth since the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus started on March 25. States are likely to discuss the economy hit hard by the pandemic.
- Delhi urban villages face uncertain future
- Indian start-ups get creative over funding crunch
- India issues guidelines for post-lockdown factory restarts
- Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India
- India reopens with deadly accidents
- Toxic gas shrouds Indian village
- Police clash with crowds in India
- Trains resume for Indian migrant workers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi Arabia triples VAT rate
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka