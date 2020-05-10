India issues guidelines for post-lockdown factory restarts after fatal gas leak
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2020 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 04:41 PM BdST
India has issued guidelines to ensure the safe restart of manufacturing facilities, after a weeks’ long nationwide lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The guidelines come days after a gas leak killed 11 people and hospitalised 800 others at a plant in southern India operated by a subsidiary of South Korean petrochemicals maker LG Chem Ltd.
The cause, and whether it was related to the restart process, is being investigated.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in a statement issued late on Saturday, said companies should consider the first week of restarting operations as a test run and not attempt to achieve high production targets during the period.
It said the lockdown may have resulted in residual chemicals in pipelines, valves and other areas that could pose a risk. It also said companies must ensure staff are trained to identify abnormalities that could indicate potential system failures.
India, which has recorded about 63,000 coronavirus cases, imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdown programmes from March 25 to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The lockdown is set to last until at least May 17.
Asia’s third-largest economy, however, has recently begun to ease curbs in areas with fewer infections to restart economic activity that had ground to a halt, impacting the livelihoods of tens of millions of people.
The NDMA said factories must also carry out complete safety audits of entire plants before restarting activities.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak
- As India reopens, deadly accidents break out
- No warning, no escape as deadly gas swept through an Indian village
- Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown
- Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths
- Pakistan coronavirus cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- India inflation likely fell to a five-month low in April
- Evacuation area around India LG Chem plant widened after deadly gas leak
- India train crushes over migrant workers killing 14
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead
- Another ACC employee dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka