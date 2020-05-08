Home > Neighbours

Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 May 2020 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 11:23 PM BdST

Some residents frustrated over a strict coronavirus lockdown in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, hurled stones and were met with teargas in clashes with paramilitary forces on Friday.

Authorities in the city ordered all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, to close on midnight Wednesday until May 15, implementing a stricter lockdown than the national one in place since March 25, in an effort to curb a rise in infections.

Clashes erupted in the Shahpur locality of Ahmedabad when police and paramilitary forces tried to enforce the lockdown, asking people to stay indoors.

"Some people got agitated, and started pelting stones on the forces," city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia told Reuters. "The police fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. The situation is under control now," he said.

Local TV showed crowds chasing away the police and paramilitary teams. Bhatia said one policeman was injured and eight people had been detained.

Ahmedabad is one of the worst-hit cities in India. The city has reported more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus, accounting for about 70% of the total cases in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. The city has also accounted for more than three quarters of the deaths in Gujarat.

Overall, India has reported 56,342 cases, of whom at least 1,886 people have died.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A migrant worker, who was stranded in the western state of Gujarat due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks out from a train that will take him to his home state of eastern Bihar, in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2020. REUTERS

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers

A police officer uses megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, as the lockdown continues during the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan Apr 27, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan virus cases cross 25,000

India flies back first batch of students from Dhaka

People buy grocery items at a departmental store amid coronavirus fears in Gurugram, India, March 19, 2020. REUTERS

India inflation likely fell to a five-month low

A satellite image shows the aftermath of the gas leak at the LG Polymer plant, on the outskirts of the city of Visakhapatnam, India, May 7, 2020. Picture taken May 7, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

India widens evacuation area around LG plant

Train crushes over 14 migrants in India

Mohammad Shameem, a 38-year-old gravedigger, walks at the burial site of people who died from the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS

Delhi families bury victims, a gravedigger watches on

Hundreds injured, 11 dead in Indian gas leak

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.