Home > Neighbours

India train crushes over migrant workers killing 14

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 May 2020 10:36 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 10:36 AM BdST

An Indian train ran over migrant workers sleeping on the track on Friday, killing at least 14 of the group, who were apparently on their way to their home villages, the railway ministry and media said.

Tens of thousands of people have been walking home from India's big cities after losing their jobs because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus since late March.

The driver tried to stop the freight train when he saw the labourers on the tracks in the western state of Maharashtra, the railway ministry said, adding it had ordered an inquiry.

"I have just heard the sad news about labourers coming under the train, rescue work is underway," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

Under the lockdown, all public transport has been suspended so migrant workers heading home often have to walk long distances to get there.

The government has extended the lockdown until May 17.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mohammad Shameem, a 38-year-old gravedigger, walks at the burial site of people who died from the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS

Delhi families bury victims, a gravedigger watches on

Hundreds injured, 11 dead in Indian gas leak

The staff of INHS Asvini hospital wearing protective gear stand before they were showered with flower petals by Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

India's virus death toll hits 1,783

9 dead after gas leakage in India

Police personnel sew face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, at a police station in New Delhi on April 29, 2020. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Deaths jump sharply as India loosens lockdown

A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India sending paracetamol raw material to Europe

A police officer tries to control the crowds outside a wine store during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India on May 4. REUTERS

Delhi imposes tax to deter crowds

Protestors throw rocks in the streets of Srinagar, where a strict curfew has been implemented following protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to revoke Kashmir's autonomy, in India, Aug. 8, 2019. The New York Times

Eight Indian soldiers die in Kashmir gunbattles

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.