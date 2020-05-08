India train crushes over migrant workers killing 14
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2020 10:36 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 10:36 AM BdST
An Indian train ran over migrant workers sleeping on the track on Friday, killing at least 14 of the group, who were apparently on their way to their home villages, the railway ministry and media said.
Tens of thousands of people have been walking home from India's big cities after losing their jobs because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus since late March.
The driver tried to stop the freight train when he saw the labourers on the tracks in the western state of Maharashtra, the railway ministry said, adding it had ordered an inquiry.
"I have just heard the sad news about labourers coming under the train, rescue work is underway," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.
Under the lockdown, all public transport has been suspended so migrant workers heading home often have to walk long distances to get there.
The government has extended the lockdown until May 17.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- As Delhi families bury coronavirus victims, a gravedigger watches on
- Gas leak at South Korea-owned factory in India kills 11, hundreds hospitalized
- India now has 52,952 cases of coronavirus, death toll 1783: health ministry
- Six dead, over 100 hospitalised after gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in India
- As India loosens its strict lockdown, coronavirus deaths jump sharply
- India to send nearly 1,000 tonnes of paracetamol raw material to Europe
- India's capital imposes 70% 'corona tax' on alcohol to deter large crowds
- Eight Indian soldiers die in gunbattles amid major Kashmir offensive
- India's ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings
- In city of India’s Taj Mahal, coronavirus resurgence carries warning signs
Most Read
- UK says men of Bangladeshi, Pakistani origin more at risk from COVID-19
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Bangladesh reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 706 new cases
- Bangladesh cracks down on criticism of VIPs on social media
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Bangladesh approves ordinance to introduce court proceedings via videoconferencing
- Hoping llamas will become coronavirus heroes