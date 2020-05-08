India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh

A total of 167 students arrived at the Srinagar airport via the special flight from the Bangladesh capital, PTI reported citing an official.

The students were undergoing screening at the airport after which they will be sent to administrative quarantine for a period of 14 days as mandated under the guidelines issued for curbing the spread of COVID-19, according to the report.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for the "tremendous efforts" in getting these students home.

The stranded Indians will be evacuated from Bangladesh in a phased manner. In the first phase, seven flights of Air India will carry Indian nationals to Srinagar on May 8, 12, 13, to Delhi on May 9 and 11, to Mumbai on May 10, to Chennai on May 14 with each plane carrying about 170 passengers, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday.

“The High Commission was in constant touch with the students and resolved various issues of food, lodging and finance in close cooperation with the principals of the medical colleges who have been most generous with their support in this difficult period,” it said.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das was present at the Dhaka airport to see off the first batch of Indians leaving Bangladesh and interacted with them.