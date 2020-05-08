Home > Neighbours

Evacuation area around India LG Chem plant widened after deadly gas leak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 May 2020 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 12:21 PM BdST

Indian officials were evacuating more people on Friday from the area around a chemical plant in the south of the country that leaked toxic gas, killing at least 11 people and sickening hundreds more.

There was confusion about whether the wider evacuation orders were sparked by a renewed leak at the LG Chem factory in Andhra Pradesh, or by the fear that rising temperatures at the plant could lead to another leak.

"The situation is tense," N Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, told Reuters, adding that people within a 5 kilometre (3.1 mile) radius were being moved out because of renewed emissions from the plant.

However, Seoul-based LG Chem said on Friday the decision to extend the evacuation area from 3.5 kms had been ordered as a precaution.

"There was not a second leak and LG Chem has asked the police to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure as there are concerns that tank temperatures would rise," South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker said in a statement. "We are taking necessary measures, including putting water into the tank."

LG Chem shares fell as much as 2.4% in early trade on Friday, before regaining some ground to be down 0.4% against the wider South Korea market's 1.1% gain. Its stocks lost nearly 2% on Thursday.

Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said gas emissions had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided.

Police began urging people to move out of their houses and into waiting buses at around midnight, said local resident Sheikh Salim, who lives about 2.5 kms from the plant.

LG Chem and federal authorities in New Delhi said on Thursday that the leak at the plant, which makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products, had been contained.

Gas from styrene, a principal raw material at the plant, leaked during the early hours of Thursday, authorities said.

The factory, operated by LG Polymers, a unit of LG Chem, was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long lockdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials and the company said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a televised address on Thursday that the leak occurred because the styrene had been stored for a long period of time.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image: Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, November 20, 2016. REUTERS

Train crushes over 14 migrants in India

Mohammad Shameem, a 38-year-old gravedigger, walks at the burial site of people who died from the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS

Delhi families bury victims, a gravedigger watches on

Hundreds injured, 11 dead in Indian gas leak

The staff of INHS Asvini hospital wearing protective gear stand before they were showered with flower petals by Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

India's virus death toll hits 1,783

9 dead after gas leakage in India

Police personnel sew face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, at a police station in New Delhi on April 29, 2020. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Deaths jump sharply as India loosens lockdown

A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India sending paracetamol raw material to Europe

A police officer tries to control the crowds outside a wine store during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India on May 4. REUTERS

Delhi imposes tax to deter crowds

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.