Home > Neighbours

With fighter jets and army bands, India's military thank health workers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 May 2020 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 03:26 PM BdST

India’s air force flew aircraft low over more than a dozen cities on Sunday, part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces to thank healthcare workers and other essential services personnel fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

So far India has recorded nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths amid a weeks-long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

In the southern city of Bengaluru, a helicopter showered flowers over Victoria Hospital, as doctors and other medical workers in hospital gowns and masks cheered on, local television showed. A military band played alongside.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, television showed fighter jets roaring over the famous Marine Drive, which runs parallel to the Arabian Sea, as some residents craned for a view from their balconies.

Later on Sunday, navy and coast guard ships will line up along more than 30 locations on the Indian coast, with some vessels lit up and firing flares.

But the celebrations were dampened by news of the death of four Indian army personnel, including two officers, as well as a police official during a gun battle with militants in the northern Kashmir region on Saturday.

The five were killed while freeing hostages in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an Indian Army spokesman said. Two militants were also shot dead, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Illegal immigrants wait in line to be picked up by immigration officers outside an apartment under enhanced lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 1. REUTERS

Malaysia arrests migrants to contain virus

Migrant workers, who were stranded in the central state of Madhya Pradesh due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sit in a bus as they wait to leave for their home town, after they arrived in Prayagraj, India, May 1, 2020. REUTERS

India extends virus lockdown

People wait to receive free food at an industrial area, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, Apr 23, 2020. REUTERS

India set to cap virus stimulus package at $60bn

The S11 Dormitory, home to migrant workers, in the Tuas area of Singapore. THE NEW YORK TIMES

Dormitories fuel virus in Singapore

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies

A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, Apr 29, 2020. REUTERS

India virus death toll hits 1,000

Myanmar army may be committing new war crimes

A checkpoint at the entrance to a market outside the Jama Masjid, a mosque in New Delhi, on Friday evening, Apr 24, 2020. By many measures, the nationwide lockdown imposed last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped blunt the spread of the coronavirus. The New York Times

India splinters over reopening

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.