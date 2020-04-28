Home > Neighbours

Malaysia fines deputy health minister for breaking virus restriction rules

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Apr 2020 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 01:08 PM BdST

Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive council member Razman Zakaria have been jointly charged with 13 others at the Magistrate's Court after they were all pictured having a meal at an Islamic school in Lenggong, according to The Straits Times.

Noor Azmi and Razman have pleaded guilty to breaching the movement control order.

Magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh ordered the accused to pay a RM1,000 fine in default of one month's jail if they failed to pay the fine.

Noor Azmi and Razman were visiting the Lenggong Health Clinic to check on preparations of the Hulu Perak district health office to control the Covid-19 outbreak before visiting the Islamic school at Kampung Luat Lenggong to perform azhar prayers, then sitting down to have a meal.

The photos were uploaded on Noor Azmi's Facebook page, but were later deleted after drawing heavy criticism.

When asked to comment, Noor Azmi promised to do better.

"I would like to humbly offer my sincere apologies and thank those who have supported me.”

"I will obey the law and the jurisdiction of this country. I will perform better to provide only the best health for Malaysians," he told reporters before leaving together with Razman.

Deputy minister Noor Azmi Ghazali (centre) having a meal at an Islamic school in Perak on April 18.

