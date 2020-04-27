Indian medical body asks states to stop using COVID-19 test kits from 2 Chinese firms
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2020 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 06:20 PM BdST
India's federal medical research agency on Monday asked state government to stop using coronavirus testing equipment brought from China because of conflicting results.
More than half a million kits for testing for antibodies to coronavirus were ordered from China this month as a way to ramp up India's screening. But the Indian Council of Medical Research said several states had complained about the quality of the equipment from two firms and these need to be sent back to China.
"ICMR, thereafter, has also evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes."
"In view of this, States are advised to stop using these kits procured from above mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," it said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's rural poor may lose out as drones map village land
- Kashmir, under siege and lockdown, faces a mental health crisis
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- Afghan men reject social distancing for religious gathering amid coronavirus
- India's Modi urges citizens follow lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
- Five years after Nepal's quake, lockdown stops reconstruction
- India plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change
- Indians try to flee unsanitary, overcrowded coronavirus quarantine centres
- Six-year-old Indian girl raped in latest in grim series of sex attacks
- Mystery of India's lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- Workers complain physical contact rules ignored as 127 Chattogram factories reopen
- Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
- Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers