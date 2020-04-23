India pushes lending, asks banks for daily reports
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Apr 2020 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 06:28 PM BdST
India's government has redoubled efforts to push state-run banks to boost lending and it has demanded that lenders submit a daily report detailing the volume and scale of loans sanctioned, according to industry sources and documents seen by Reuters.
The finance ministry, in a letter dated April 17 and seen by Reuters, asked banks to furnish detailed data on new loans, including particulars on what sectors were getting them.
The push comes after a recent 75 basis point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and at a time when the banking system is flush with liquidity pumped in by the RBI to spur new lending and revive flagging growth.
The Indian economy is in a slump with tens of millions of jobs in jeopardy amid a 40-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Despite the RBI's push, several senior banking sector executives said lenders remain reluctant to open the tap amid fears of higher default rates with businesses and jobs at risk.
India's banking system is already reeling under nearly $140 billion in bad debt and it needs more guarantees from the government before banks can really start lending, said bankers, who asked not to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Some of the bankers said following the finance ministry push, certain state-run banks had started giving branch-wise targets to ensure lending was taking place and branch managers were being asked for clarification if targets were not met.
The government, however, has not given lenders any targets, one of the bankers said, adding it remained a commercial decision.
The finance ministry and the Indian Banks' Association, an industry body of lenders, did not respond to requests seeking comment.
The lending push comes after loan growth in the last financial year was at a 58-year low despite several attempts by the government to drive credit growth.
It also comes as the number of coronavirus cases in India top 20,000 and some states consider extending their lockdowns.
"The whole business of giving loans is based on money coming back so if there are concerns which are across the board now how can the banks lend?" said a senior executive of a public sector bank.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India pushes lending, asks banks for daily reports
- India sees coronavirus threat to fragile population: tigers
- 'I do feel afraid': Indian workers disinfect coronavirus hotspots
- India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability
- India battles supply snags in race to build affordable ventilators
- Maldives President Solih thanks PM Hasina for coronavirus aid
- Death of 12-year-old Indian farm worker spurs child labour probe
- India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown
- Police arrest 110 people over lynching in western India
- Virus case at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, 100 quarantined: NDTV
Most Read
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments
- Former cabinet secretary and PSC chairman Saadat Husain dies at 73
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- ‘Instead of coronavirus, the hunger will kill us.’ A global food crisis looms
- WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'
- Bangladesh aims convalescent plasma therapy trials in early May