Maldives President Solih thanks PM Hasina for coronavirus aid
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 03:21 PM BdST
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending food, medical supplies and protective equipment to the island nation to combat the coronavirus crisis.
President Solih expressed his gratitude to the prime minister in a telephone conversation around 11am on Wednesday, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
During the conversation, the leaders wished peace, prosperity and progress of the people of both countries and hoped that such cooperation between the two will continue in the future.
A Bangladesh Navy ship carrying more than 100 tonnes of food, medical supplies and protective equipment sailed for the Maldives on Apr 15.
The food supplies include 40 tonnes of rice, 10 tonnes of potatoes, 10 tonnes of sweet potatoes, 10 tonnes of lentils, 5 tonnes of egg and 5 tonnes of vegetables.
A total of 71 Maldivian nationals have also been sent to their country using an aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force.
