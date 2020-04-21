Home > Neighbours

Virus case at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, 100 quarantined: NDTV

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Apr 2020 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 10:11 AM BdST

About 100 people have been quarantined after a man tested positive for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India’s broadcaster NDTV reports.

A sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex was diagnosed with the disease four days ago, according to the report.

However, test results on all others returned negative.

India has recorded 590 deaths and 18,601 cases of COVID-19 infection, according to a tally by NDTV.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Virus case at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan

People wait in line for meals from a food distribution service in New Delhi, April 10, 2020.

Indians embrace coronavirus lockdown

Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), wait to get their health checkup after they disembarked from their boats after travelling in the Arabian Sea to reach to their home state Maharashtra from the western state of Gujarat, in Dahanu in Palghar district in Maharashtra, India, Apr 17, 2020. REUTERS

Maharashtra opens parts of economy

Workers assemble a Tata Tigor car inside the Tata Motors car plant in Sanand, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Aug 7, 2018. REUTERS

India toughens rules on investments

Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), travel in the Arabian Sea attempting to reach to their home state Maharashtra from the western state of Gujarat, in Dahanu in Palghar district in Maharashtra, India, Apr 17, 2020. REUTERS

Indian fishermen dock after weeks at sea

A man's hand is seen after washing off the home quarantine stamp during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai, India, Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

Virus stokes India's Hindu-Muslim divide

FILE PHOTO: Staff members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) watch large screens to monitor the movement of people on the roads, inside a

India fights to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.