Virus case at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, 100 quarantined: NDTV
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2020 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 10:11 AM BdST
About 100 people have been quarantined after a man tested positive for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India’s broadcaster NDTV reports.
A sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex was diagnosed with the disease four days ago, according to the report.
However, test results on all others returned negative.
India has recorded 590 deaths and 18,601 cases of COVID-19 infection, according to a tally by NDTV.
