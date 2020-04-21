Police arrest 110 people over lynching in western India

Videos of the attack - which took place last week in Palghar district when a coronavirus lockdown was in force - went viral on social media.

Local newspapers reported that the three men were going to a funeral when the crowd mistook them for thieves, dragged them out of a car and killed them.

Police said they had arrested the suspects, including nine youths, on Sunday and Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said authorities would take tough action and were also looking for people who had spread rumours and hate online.