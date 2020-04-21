Police arrest 110 people over lynching in western India
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2020 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 12:23 PM BdST
Indian police said on Monday they had arrested 110 people suspected of beating three men to death in the western state of Maharashtra.
Videos of the attack - which took place last week in Palghar district when a coronavirus lockdown was in force - went viral on social media.
Local newspapers reported that the three men were going to a funeral when the crowd mistook them for thieves, dragged them out of a car and killed them.
Police said they had arrested the suspects, including nine youths, on Sunday and Monday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said authorities would take tough action and were also looking for people who had spread rumours and hate online.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Virus case at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, 100 quarantined: NDTV
- Powered by fear, Indians embrace coronavirus lockdown
- India's Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases top 15,000
- India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China
- Indian fishermen, caught out by virus lockdown, dock after weeks at sea
- In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus
- With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums
- Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
- India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge
- Delhi delivery agent tests positive for coronavirus, 72 families quarantined
Most Read
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Hasina says some factories need to reopen gradually amid coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration into US
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- Hasina orders health authorities to monitor supply of N95 masks to hospitals
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to offer Eid prayers at home as COVID-19 cases surge
- Singapore seemed to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled
- Workers protest for back pay in Shakib’s hatchery
- US oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic