India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2020 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 08:22 PM BdST
India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.
India's trade ministry said in a notification dated April 17 the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb "opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions". It did not mention China.
Investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India will require government approval, it said, meaning they can not go through a so-called automatic route.
"These times should not be used by other countries to take over our companies," a senior government official told Reuters.
Similar restrictions are already in place for Bangladesh and Pakistan. But up to now, they have not applied to China and India's other neighbours including Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Nepal.
"This will certainly impact sentiment among Chinese investors. However, greenfield investments will not be impacted," said Santosh Pai, a partner at Indian law firm Link Legal that advises several Chinese companies.
Australia has also said all foreign investment proposals will be assessed by a review board during the coronavirus crisis to prevent a fire sale of distressed corporate assets. Germany has taken similar measures.
A February report by research group Gateway House said Chinese foreign direct investment into India stood at $6.2 billion.
China's Bytedance has plans to invest $1 billion in Indian, while automakers including Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and MG Motor, a unit of China's SAIC, have said they intend to invest millions.
Delano Furtado, a partner with law firm Trilegal, said the notification may also impact Chinese companies with existing investments in the country.
"Any follow-on investments in those entities may now require approvals," he said.
India's notification also said government approval would also be needed to change the ownership of an Indian entity that had existing foreign investment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China
- Indian fishermen, caught out by virus lockdown, dock after weeks at sea
- In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus
- With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums
- Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
- India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge
- Delhi delivery agent tests positive for coronavirus, 72 families quarantined
- Kashmir fells trees in effort to fight coronavirus panic
- Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries: IMF
- In Singapore, migrant coronavirus cases highlight containment weak link
Most Read
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus deaths as infections top 2,000
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
- Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus