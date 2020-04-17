Indian fishermen, caught out by virus lockdown, dock after weeks at sea
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 08:25 PM BdST
Hundreds of exhausted Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the new coronavirus, docked in the western state of Maharashtra on Friday after about a month at sea.
The men were out in the Arabian Sea on March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3.
They tried to dock at Nargol in the state of Gujarat to the north, but said that locals, fearful they were carrying the disease, stopped them from disembarking. At a second Gujarat port, Umbergaon, locals pelted them with stones from a bridge, they added.
The fishermen, on around two dozen boats, finally managed to dock in the Maharashtran town of Dahanu, 135 km (95 miles) north of state capital Mumbai, on Friday.
They were quickly whisked off for medical tests, according to a Reuters witness.
"It was stressful and we were scared because of the incident in Gujarat," said fisherman Durgesh Mankar, 30, at a medical centre. The men had enough food on board, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus
- With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums
- Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
- India charges Muslim leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge
- Delhi delivery agent tests positive for coronavirus, 72 families quarantined
- Kashmir fells trees in effort to fight coronavirus panic
- Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries: IMF
- In Singapore, migrant coronavirus cases highlight containment weak link
- India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19
- India, Pakistan seek to lift some curbs to help millions hit by coronavirus lockdowns
Most Read
- Entire Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus: Health Directorate
- IEDCR chief Sabrina Flora in quarantine as four staffers contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh
- Minister Mozammel’s bodyguard shoots friend dead in Gazipur: police
- Army officer dies, 21 others injured as convoy truck crashes in Dhaka
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
- In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus
- Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
- Millions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages US economy